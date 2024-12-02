Johannesburg [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): Dinesh Karthik, the first Indian cricketer to join the SA20 league, is eager to embark on this new chapter with the Paarl Royals. Reflecting on his connection with South Africa and his observations of the league, Karthik shared his excitement and insights.

"So I've watched both the editions very closely because a lot of the players that I've played with in IPL teams have played in that tournament. That's one. And South Africa has been a very fond place for me because of the memories I've had," Karthik, who is the India Ambassador of SA20, stated at SA20 India Day.

His fondness for South Africa stems from his past experiences, including a successful stint as a Test player and memorable World Cup moments.

Karthik praised the strong domestic cricket culture in South Africa, which he believes has significantly contributed to the success of the SA20 league.

"When SA20 came up and you watch other tournaments, the one thing that's very evident is teams which have a strong domestic cricket culture come through with these franchise tournaments very well. And the fact that South Africa has had a very good domestic structure over a period of time, I think you could almost say they were frontrunners to be a very good tournament," he explained, as quoted by a press release from SA20.

He also commended the six franchises participating in the league for their impressive player selections.

"The teams that assemble there, the six franchises that represent the domestic structure there, have been very good in terms of the assortment of players they've got. They've almost got the top players across batters, bowlers, in the ICC rankings as we speak. So it was a very well-fought tournament," Karthik remarked.

The involvement of IPL franchises has added an intriguing dynamic to the SA20 league.

"Add to the fact that the Indian franchise is very interested in it. Made it a certain rivalry which almost already exists. So it's been a very interesting take for me. It was the first tournament where all the franchises were bought over by IPL teams purely because they knew how far that tournament would go. And it stood strong and it stood true to the testament to the fact that they've invested and today, they see the growth of this tournament," Karthik said.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the Paarl Royals, Karthik concluded, "So I'm very happy to be part of it. And from afar, observing it, I only have good things to say. It's just that I was happy I got picked up by the Royals. Any other offer from anybody else, I would have been tempted as well."

As Karthik prepares to take part in the SA20 league, his experience and perspective promise to bring an exciting new dimension to the tournament, enhancing the competitive spirit and international appeal of the event. (ANI)

