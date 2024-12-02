Amidst all the delays by the ICC in announcing the Champions Trophy 2025, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed how the Hybrid model has already been signed and that Pakistan should tour India and play matches. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has laid out terms that Pakistan will not visit India for any ICC events until 2031 if the BCCI does not agree to their demands. Did Mohsin Naqvi Confirm Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy? PCB Chairman Says Efforts Are On To Ensure ‘Win-Win’ Situation As Saga Over Tournament Venue Continues (Watch Video).

Speaking on the OutSide EDGE show, Akhtar stated that PCB should not be so strict and allow its national team to go to India and beat the hosts while extending a hand of friendship. “In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier," Akhtar explained.

BCCI has refused to visit Pakistan since geo-political tensions between both nations went sour after the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai. However, despite tensions, Pakistan has visited India for a bilateral series, ICC T20 World Cup 2016, and ICC World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, India's last visit to Pakistan was in 2006. Jay Shah Reacts After Taking Over Charge As New ICC Chairman From, Says ‘Deeply Honoured To Begin My Role' (See Post).

The cricketing world is sitting on tenterhooks as ICC is slated to announce the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule in a day or two, which could decide the fate of these two cricketing giants.

The ninth edition of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to commence on February 19 and finish on March 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).