Indian batter Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal posing with their new born twins (Photo/ Dinesh Karthik- Twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media.

Sharing the good news with his fans, the batter posted a picture with his wife Dipika Pallikal and their newborns on Twitter.

"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," tweeted Karthik.

Recently, Dinesh Karthik played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in UAE. His side reached the finals of the tournament, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)