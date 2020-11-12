Kaec, Nov 12 (PTI) Frittering away a good start, Tvesa Malik finished at 3-over 75 to be placed T-55 while Aditi Ashok was Tied 31st after round one of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, here on Thursday.

Malik, who started on the back nine, dropped six shots.

Also Read | AUS vs IND 2020: Team India Players Arrive in Sydney for Lengthy Series Against Australia After Finishing IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Aditi Ashok played steady with a card of 1-over 73 that included one birdie and two bogeys.

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan, carded six-over 78 each and were placed T-86. Diksha had three birdies, but she also had five bogeys and two doubles. Astha had just one birdie, five bogeys and one double.

Also Read | Krunal Pandya Questioned by DRI At Mumbai Airport For Allegedly Possessing Undisclosed Gold While Returning From UAE.

Tvesa, starting on the 10th birdied her second, third and fourth holes, to go 3-under through four holes. A bogey on 16th, her seventh hole was quickly repaired with a birdie on the 18th.

On the front nine of the course, Tvesa bogeyed third, but birdied fourth as she was then 3-under through 13 holes and T-4th on the leaderboard.

She then dropped fast with bogeys on fifth and sixth and then came a triple bogey on seventh followed by yet another bogey on eighth. It saw her fall to T-55.

England's Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women's British Open winner, shot a brilliant bogey free 7-under 65 to take the first round lead over Lydia Hall of Wales, who also had seven birdies, who carded 66 and she had one bogey, too.

Ursula Wiktsrom and Emily Kristine Pedersen are tied third with rounds of 67 each, while three players, Linda Wessberg, Nobuhle Dlamini and Tonje Daffinrud are T-5th with 69 each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)