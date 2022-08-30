New Delhi, Aug 30: Karnataka's Divya T S won the women's 10m air pistol T6 event at the national shooting trials here on Tuesday. Divya beat Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan 16-12 in the final to claim the gold medal at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) here.India vs Hong Kong, Dubai Weather for Asia Cup 2022: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report At Dubai International Stadium | 🏏 LatestLY

Rhythm, however, won both the youth and junior women's air pistol T6 trials to land a double. In the junior women's final, Rhythm beat UP's Divanshi Dhama 16-8 to clinch the gold, while in the youth final, she beat yet another UP girl Mansi Anand 16-2.

Neha of Uttar Pradesh had topped the 283-strong qualifying field in the women's air pistol with a score of 582, while Divya and Rhythm had finished second and third with 576 and 575 respectively.

