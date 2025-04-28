Paris, Apr 28 (AP) Gianluigi Donnarumma was hailed as the world's best goalkeeper by Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique after his saves helped the French club reach the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal.

However, for all of his shot-stopping ability, Donnarumma remains alarmingly vulnerable on set pieces and corners — areas which just happen to be Arsenal's major strongpoint.

The sides meet on Tuesday in London in the first leg of their semifinal, where Donnarumma will be in the spotlight.

His blunders cost PSG when it lost 2-0 at Arsenal early into the league phase.

Two weeks ago, the 26-year-old Italian made great saves with his team under pressure against Aston Villa in the quarterfinal return leg. PSG emerged 5-4 winners on aggregate thanks in large part to their goalkeeper.

Donnarumma has proved to be outstanding on his line thanks to remarkable speed and agility. He starred in a penalty shootout when Italy won the European Championship in 2021 and did so again when PSG eliminated Liverpool on penalties in the last 16.

It is a far different story on set pieces.

Too hesitantDonnarumma's reluctance to come for corners and crosses dates back to last season's competition. It could become a serious problem considering Arsenal is the best side in Europe's top five leagues from set pieces and especially strong on corners.

Set-piece coach Nicolas Jover has been Arsenal's mastermind on dead-ball situations. Jover also worked with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta when both were at Manchester City.

Despite being 1.96 meters tall and stockily built, Donnarumma does not impose himself under the high ball. Accurately flighted balls sent toward the penalty spot often cause panic in PSG's defense, creating a kind of no man's land between the goalie and his defenders.

PSG lost 3-1 at home to Nice on Friday for its first defeat in Ligue 1, with two of the goals coming from crosses. Sports daily L'Equipe gave Donnarumma a 3-out-of-10 rating for his performance

Donnarumma's passing from the back is also erratic, leading to some blunders in Ligue 1 and almost causing a farcical-looking goal against Brest in their Champions League playoff match in February.

Receiving a routine pass back from captain Marquinhos, he somehow kicked the ball straight at the head of striker Ludovic Ajorque a few meters away and the ball rolled narrowly wide of the goal.

Ongoing issueDonnarumma's hesitancy under the high ball was exposed in October's defeat at Arsenal.

He was beaten by a dipping cross as Kai Havertz nodded in Arsenal's first goal.

Last season in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Barcelona, Donnarumma failed to claim a corner and defender Andreas Christensen headed in the winner.

Donnarumma stood rooted to his line and, earlier in that match, he had struggled with Lamine Yamal's cross when Raphinha put Barcelona ahead.

It was a repeat scenario in the semifinal return leg against Borussia Dortmund when central defender Mats Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt's corner.

Again, Donnarumma seemed reluctant to commit himself and there appeared little communication between him and Marquinhos.

Battle on the wingsAnother key area in the game could be the contest on the wings.

Left winger Gabriel Martinelli and right winger Bukayo Saka tormented Real Madrid in the quarterfinal return leg, with both scoring as Arsenal won 2-1 to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

PSG right back Achraf Hakimi and left back Nuno Mendes both scored against Villa in the return leg.

But their attacking intent may be reigned in as they deal with the forays of Martinelli and Saka, who likewise will be careful not to leave too much space behind them when they push up.

Midfielder Declan Rice's newfound free kick prowess is an added bonus for Arsenal. (AP)

