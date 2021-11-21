Barcelona [Spain], November 21 (ANI): Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has denied the rumours of striker Sergio Aguero calling time on his career as he continues his recovery from a heart scare.

Aguero has been sidelined since 1-1 draw against Alaves on October 30. During the match, the Argentine had complained of chest pain and dizziness before being taken to hospital.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"I do not know anything, I spoke with him the other day and what has come out is not true," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying.

"We do not have this information, I do not know where it comes from," he added.

Also Read | SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Aguero will be out of action for three months, and speculations are rife that the striker might retire to look after his health.

"He is calm. I told him to come when he is well. It is a medical issue. We have to wait and find out," said Xavi.

Earlier this year, Aguero had made the switch from Manchester City to Barcelona. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)