Manchester City would take on Everton in a Premier League 2021-22 clash at the Etihad Stadium on November 21, Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's side would eye a second consecutive victory in the league following a memorable win at Old Trafford over city rivals Manchester United earlier in October. They are currently third on the points table with Liverpool toppling them to the second spot after a 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday. Manchester City would once again reclaim the second spot if they win this fixture. City would be without the services of star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and record signing Jack Grealish. The young Phil Foden is also doubtful for this match. Everton on the other hand, would miss striker Dominic Calvert-Lewis and also midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure due to injuries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Could Be Sacked After Manchester United Calls for an Emergency Meeting, Zinedine Zidane Top Choice To Replace Him

Manchester City are victorious in their last seven meetings with Everton and once again, they are expected to walk away with three points at the Etihad Stadium. The defending champions have some tough matches ahead of them this month and hence, a win would boost their confidence a lot. Everton on the other hand, would aim to rediscover the form they had at the start of the Premier League after not having a match since October. Watford 4–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: 10-Man Red Devils Suffer Shocking Loss at Vicarage Road

When is Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on November 21, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Everton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton match on Disney+Hotstar.

