Paris [France], December 29 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has said that it is unlikely that he will ever play for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Mbappe has also said that he will stay with PSG till the end of the ongoing season. Earlier this year, the French striker had said that he wanted to leave the club.

"I don't think I will play for Tottenham in my life. It's a great club... And I'm sure they will make something good this season with head coach Antonio Conte," Mbappe told CNN.

Real Madrid is expected to make a move for the striker once again once his contract expires with PSG.

"I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it," said Mbappe.

"I was honest when I said I wanted to leave. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I'm happy to stay... It's my city too. I'm French... I want to win everything this season. Paris is my city, it's where I was born, it's where I grew up. To play for PSG, it's an amazing feeling to play with your family and friends alongside you," he added.

Mbappe was encouraged by Spiderman actor Tom Holland to rule out Real Madrid and instead join Tottenham when the two met at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony. (ANI)

