New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Doordarshan will be the broadcasting partner for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a release that Doordarshan has partnered with the Hockey India League to transform IndiaKaGame Hockey into a nationwide celebration and make hockey players household names across the country.

This year's edition of Hockey India League (HIL), set to commence on December 28, 2024, is historic as it marks the inaugural season of the Women's Hockey India League, alongside the much-anticipated men's competition.

The league will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, competing across Rourkela and Ranchi, showcasing top-tier talent from India and across the globe. The addition of the women's league underscores Hockey India's commitment to advancing gender inclusivity in sports and promoting women's hockey on a grand stage, the release said.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

Talking about the association, Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "We are thrilled to partner with Doordarshan as the official broadcaster of the Hockey India League. This year is particularly special with the launch of the Women's HIL, a landmark step in promoting women's hockey. Doordarshan's unparalleled reach and commitment to sports perfectly align with our vision of taking hockey to every corner of the nation. Together, we aim to inspire millions and elevate the HIL to unprecedented heights."

Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh added, "Hockey is more than just a sport for us--it's a symbol of our unity and pride. The addition of the Women's HIL this season is a giant leap forward in ensuring equality and recognition for women athletes. With Doordarshan as our partner, we're ready to present a spectacular season of HIL. 'Hockey connects us, and this partnership strengthens that bond."

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati said Doordarshan is privileged to partner with Hockey India League, a platform that celebrates"our national sport and unites communities across India".

"Through our comprehensive coverage, we aim to bring the electrifying spirit of hockey, including the historic debut of the Women's HIL, to viewers everywhere, bridging urban and rural divides and amplifying the league's impact," he said. (ANI)

