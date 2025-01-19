New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India's javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor from Sonipat two days ago in a marriage that took everybody by surprise.

The 27-year-old Chopra announced the marriage on his social media handles.

"I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Chopra wrote in a post with the pictures of the marriage ceremony.

Chopra's uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and the couple has left for honeymoon.

Mor is currently studying in the USA.

"Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise development.

Chopra, who won a gold in Tokyo Olympics and a silver in the Paris Game, was earlier training in South Africa after he roped in world record holder javelin legend Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic. PTI PDS

