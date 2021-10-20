London [UK], October 20 (ANI): Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek became the fifth doubles team to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held from November 14-21 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the association announced on Tuesday.

Roland Garros champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut have now earned their spot in Turin on points, so Australian Open titlists Dodig and Polasek have gained entry into the season finale per the Grand Slam winner rule.

Also Read | Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of Round 1 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

The Croatian-Slovakian duo has built a 20-11 record together, highlighted by their run to the trophy at Melbourne Park. They also made the semi-finals in Miami and the final in Antalya.

Dodig and Polasek claimed a place in the ATP Finals as a team last year. Dodig has qualified for the year-end championships for the seventh time and Polasek for the second time.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Score More Non-Penalty Goals in Fewer Games, Achieves This Feat During PSG vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

Dodig/Polasek join Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos and Herbert/Mahut in the Turin field. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)