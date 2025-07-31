New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The much-anticipated second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is all set to kick off on August 2 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. In what promises to be an electrifying opening clash, the South Delhi Superstartz will take on the East Delhi Riders.

Excitement is already in the air, and the captains have expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the tournament. With teams geared up and preparations in full swing, fans can look forward to a thrilling start to this year's DPL season.

Speedster Harshit Rana, who will lead the North Delhi Strikers, spoke about the strong intent the unit has been displaying and said, as quoted from a press release by DPL, "When I stepped onto the ground for the first time and met everyone, I felt genuinely happy. I had a dream and a strong intent -- that everyone would come together with the same passion for practice. Many of us travel from far just to be here, and seeing that same dedication and intent from everyone really meant a lot to me. It was something I truly appreciated."

East Delhi Riders captain Anuj Rawat lauded Navdeep Saini for his dedication and said, "As the captain of the side, I'm very satisfied with how our preparations are going. One thing I'd especially like to highlight is Navdeep Saini's attitude -- despite being a senior player, he's been working incredibly hard and is eager to perform. It's great to see that kind of commitment. We're truly happy to have him in our squad. In fact, the same goes for all the players -- everyone is motivated and focused, and we're proud to have such a dedicated group."

Speaking about the tournament, West Delhi Lions skipper Nitish Rana said, "When I first joined the camp, I didn't know many of the players as I'm coming back after two years. But the talent I witnessed there truly impressed me -- some were from the Under-19 group, others from the Under-23s, and a few had played last season. The depth and quality of talent in my team make me genuinely excited. As a captain, when you have so many match-winning options at your disposal, it gives you a lot of confidence, and I feel fortunate to have that. So yes, I'm extremely happy, both as a player and as a captain."

South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni echoed Rana's sentiments, saying, "We were very satisfied with how the auction went. We managed to pick the players we had our eyes on, which was a big positive. The atmosphere within the team is great, and everyone is focused and motivated. As a unit, our ultimate goal is clear -- to lift the trophy."

Vansh Bedi, who will be leading Purani Dilli 6, said, "I'm really happy with the way our preparations are shaping up. The team is gelling well, both on and off the field. There's a strong sense of unity, and everyone is putting in the effort to understand each other's game. That kind of chemistry is crucial, and it's great to see it building day by day."

Outer Delhi Warriors captain, Siddhant Sharma, said, "The auction went really well for us -- we got most of the players we had planned for. That's always a big boost heading into a season. What's even more exciting is the team atmosphere -- there's great energy and everyone is pushing in the same direction. We're aiming for nothing less than the title."

Himmat Singh, captain, New Delhi Tigers, said, "I'm really happy to see that the boys are fully prepared and ready. I'm equally grateful for the excellent facilities provided by our support staff and ownership -- everything has been taken care of, and that makes a big difference."

Central Delhi Kings captain Jonty Sidhu added, "We're doing well. Despite the challenging weather, our support staff has been doing a great job preparing the ground. As for the team, we believe we've put together a strong and well-balanced combination." (ANI)

