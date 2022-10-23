Gurugram, Oct 23 (PTI) Amandeep Drall finished tied second at the USD 400,000 Hero Women's Indian Open on Sunday, the icing on the cake in a week that saw a very strong display by the home contingent here.

Amandeep was in contention for the title till late on Sunday but finally finished with scores of 67, 72, 76 and 72.

Olivia Cowan produced a brilliant finish over the weekend as she closed the final round with a solid 4-under 68 to win at the DLF Golf and Country Club. For the 26-year-old German, it was her maiden win on the LET after no less than 27 top-10 finishes in 96 starts on the Tour.

Cowan totalled 13-under 275 and won by three shots over home favourite Amandeep Drall (72) and Caroline Hedwall (71), who dropped a bogey on the 18th to slip from sole second to joint second with the Indian.

"Today, I wouldn't say it was a bad round. Level par on this DLF course is always a very good score especially when I was playing in the leader group for the very first time," Drall said.

"My front nine was better and on the back nine, I missed two short birdie putts on 12th and 13th. Yet, Overall I was very happy with the way I played over the four days."

Taking sole fourth place was LPGA regular Aditi Ashok (70-71-69-71) with a seven-under par 281 aggregate while Gaurika Bishnoi (71-68-72-73) was tied for sixth place on four-under 284.

Aditi said, "Not a bad result overall but I was hoping for better. This is not an easy course but I also missed a lot of birdies through the week. The 18th hole bogey was disappointing."

Aditi had a bogey on a Par-5 in both the third and final rounds.

Vani Kapoor (72-71-73-69) was the fourth Indian in the top 10, sharing the eighth place with a three-under 285.

"I am glad I was able to make some ground today in the final round. This result should push me up the Order of Merit also," said Kapoor, who played and made the cut in her tenth start at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Both Kapoor and Gaurika are regulars at the DLF Golf and Country Club, the venue of the tournament.

Avani Prashanth won the amateurs' plate with a one-under 287 aggregate (75-76-69-67) ahead of US-based Anika Varma and Mysore's Vidhatri Urs.

Among the rest of the Indian professionals, Hitaashee Bakshi (73-74-71-71) and Nishtha Madan (72-73-71-73) were tied for 20th place on one-over 289 and Neha Tripathi (74-72-74-72) was T27 on four-over 292.

