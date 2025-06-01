Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Dream League of India (DLI) backed sixth Tennis Cricket Federation Cup will be played from June 4 to June 6, here in Panipat. 12 Teams from across the country will be participating in the Federation Cup from June 4 to June 6, in a day-night set-up.

The Federation Cup is being organised by the TCAI, a member body of the International Tennis Cricket Federation( ITCF). Players for the Indian team slated to feature in the International Tennis Cricket series (against Russia and Poland) will be picked from the Federation Cup.

Speaking about the same, Kanhiya Gurjar, president Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI), said, as quoted by the Dream League of India press release, "We are thankful to the Dream League of India for sponsoring our tournament and backing us. Their support will be pivotal in shaping the future of tennis cricket. With their backing, we aim to add more professionalism and recognition to this exciting format, providing players with greater opportunities and exposure."

The 12 participating teams are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about the Federation Cup, Chetanya Nanda, Chief Strategist, Dream League of India, said, "We are happy to sponsor the Federation Cup and look forward to witnessing the talent that will be unearthed. We believe in the future of tennis cricket, and this Federation Cup is a step towards nurturing and developing the next generation."

"We will keep sponsoring grassroots tournaments like these in future to promote and give exposure to players from small districts. Keep an eye on our website for our upcoming Dream League of India tournament," he added.

Players featuring in the Dream League of India will get the chance to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and the Asia Cup.

Scouts will keep a close eye on the Dream League of India as the tournament will be played across the country and will form a basis for the selection of players to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and the Asia Cup.

The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories.

For Dream League of India, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads.

Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction. Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) selectors to represent Team India in tennis cricket at the big stage

Moreover, unsold players in the Dream League India (DLI) auction will compete in the country's biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament(best performers will get the platinum card to qualify for season 2 of DLI), with zonal champions advancing to an All-Zonal Championship. The winning team will face the Season 1 Franchise Champion in the Season 2 opener, ensuring every player gets a pathway to recognition and national glory.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the League Commissioner for the Dream League of India. Joining the league as one of the 6 celebrity faces is acclaimed music icon Salim Merchant. (ani)

