Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Dhronacharya Awardee Mahavir Phogat has expressed happiness after Ahmedabad bagged the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to ANI, Phogat urged all Indian coaches to prepare their athletes for the Commonwealth Games this time by putting in immense effort and to begin their efforts today.

The Dronacharya Awardee stated that Indian athletes have won medals in previous Commonwealth Games, including 101 in 2010, 64 in 2014, 66 in 2018, and 61 in 2022.Look, it's a matter of great joy that after twenty years India has got the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games. "After 20 years, India has once again been given the opportunity to host the Games. In 2010, we won 101 medals, including 38 gold medals. In 2014, we got 64 medals. In 2018, India got 66 and 61 in the 2022 CWG. It is hoped that our athletes will set a world record by winning the most medals in the 2030 Commonwealth Games," Phogat said.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday confirmed that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Wrestling coach Manoj Dhankar also expressed pride that India is hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, stating that he has high hopes for wrestling and shooting.

"We are happy and proud that India is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. When games are held in the home country, we get support from the home crowd. At the last Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, we finished 2nd overall. I have high hopes for wrestling and shooting. It is a golden opportunity for Indian athletes," Manoj Dhankar told ANI.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand. (ANI)

