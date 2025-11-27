New Delhi [India], November 27: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction produced several surprises as India's World Cup-winning pacer Kranti Gaud returned to the UP Warriorz through the Right to Match (RTM) card, while spinners Alana King and Saika Ishaque found no takers. Former South Africa opener and wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh. She is yet to make a WPL appearance. A proven international performer, Lee brings with her 1,896 runs in 82 T20Is, including a century and 13 fifties, striking at over 110. Amelia Kerr Secured by Mumbai Indians for INR 3 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction.

India's Uma Chetry went unsold, while experienced international keepers Amy Jones (England) and Isabella Gaze (New Zealand) also surprisingly found no buyers. Lauren Bell, England's rising pace spearhead, was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 90 lakh. With 50 wickets in 36 T20Is at 18.36, Bell will join RCB after previously being part of UP Warriorz without playing a match. Meg Lanning Secured by UP Warriorz for INR 1.9 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction.

The biggest storyline among pacers was the return of Kranti Gaud to UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 50 lakh. The RTM move ensured their World Cup hero stayed put. Kranti claimed nine wickets in eight matches during India's historic title run. She also holds 23 ODI wickets in 15 matches, including a five-wicket haul, and picked up six wickets for UPW in last season's WPL. Veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail was bought back by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 60 lakh. The 37-year-old, also the oldest player in the auction, brings unmatched experience with 123 wickets in 113 T20Is and over 300 international wickets. Ismail has delivered consistently in the WPL too, with 20 wickets in 20 matches.

Titas Sadhu was bought by Gujarat Giants (GG) for Rs 30 lakh. The young medium pacer comes with tremendous promise, boasting 13 wickets in 12 T20Is at an average of 19.00. She was the Player of the Match in the *U19 T20 World Cup 2023 final, previously representing Delhi Capitals. UP Warriorz made a big splash by securing Asha Sobhana for Rs 1.10 crore. The all-rounder has taken nine wickets in six T20Is at 16.33, and was pivotal in RCB's WPL journey with 17 wickets in two seasons, including 12 during their 2024 title-winning campaign.

Priya Mishra, who claimed six wickets in nine matches for Gujarat Giants last season, went unsold despite her 15 ODI wickets. England's Linsey Smith earned a spot with RCB for Rs 30 lakh after taking 12 wickets in 8 matches at the 2025 World Cup. Deepti Sharma Retained by UP Warriorz for INR 3.2 Crore Using RTM Card at WPL 2025 Auction.

The biggest surprises came when Australia's Alana King, fresh from record-breaking 7/18 figures against South Africa at the Women's World Cup and Mumbai Indians star Saika Ishaque both went unsold. King has 27 T20I wickets, while Saika, once a breakout WPL star with 15 wickets in 2023, could not attract a bid despite her proven talent.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)