Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL game here on Wednesday.

DC were dealt a severe blow with regular skipper Axar Patel missing the game due to illness.

Also Read | Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch QG vs IU Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"He has been really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes," Du Plessis said during the toss.

Mumbai brought in Mitchel Santner in place of Corbin Bosch.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)