Al-Nassr are fourth in the Saudi Pro League with 64 points from 32 games played and are going through another underwhelming campaign. Their draw with Al-Taawoun in the last match was a major blow for the team as it knocked them out of the AFC Champions League qualification race. They face Al-Nassr in the penultimate game of their campaign, looking to return to winning ways. Opponents Al-Khaleej are 10th and with a solitary win in their last five games, they too lack momentum. Al-Nassr versus Al-Khaleej will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 9:40 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the last two games for the club due to illness and he is a major doubt for the game. John Duran will be involved the final third as the target man upfront. He will be supported by Sadio Mane and Otavio going forward. Marcelo Brozovic, with his calming influence on the pitch should help the side improve their passing rate.

Ibrahim Sehic and Marcel Tisserand will miss out for Al-Khaleej due to injuries and the duo are already ruled out for the campaign. Abdullah Al-Salem will lead the attack with Saleh Abdoulshamat for company in the final third. Abdullah Al-Fahad will be the main man in defence for the away side. Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Otavio Scores As Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Held To A Draw.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will face Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Wednesday, May 21. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match is set to be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 9:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform, is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can also watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej on the Jio TV app and website. Al-Nassr may not be at their very best, but they have enough quality about them to secure a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).