Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone here on Thursday.

North Zone 1st innings: 540/8 declared

North East Zone 1st innings: (overnight 65/3)

Kishan Lyngdoh b S Kaul 5

Joseph Lalthankhuma c Prabhsimran b Baltej Singh 4

Nilesh Lamichaney b S Kaul 44

Jonathan R lbw b Harshit Rana 15

L Keishangbamrun out 2

Palzor Tamang lbw b Jayant Yadav 8

Prafullomani Singh c Dhruv Shorey b Pulkit Narang 19

Pheiroijam Jotin lbw b S Kaul 0

Imliwati Lemtur not out 11

Kishan Singha b Pulkit Narang 7

Dippu Sangma b Pulkit Narang 4

Extras: (lb-6, nb-9) 15

Total: 134 all out in 39.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 6-1, 10-2, 57-3, 69-4, 82-5, 89-6, 90-7, 111-8, 126-9

Bowling: Baltej Singh 8-1-32-1, S Kaul 8-3-16-3, Harshit Rana 6-1-22-1, Jayant Yadav 11-0-31-1, Pulkit Narang 6.2-0-27-3

North Zone 2nd Innings:

Dhruv Shorey b Pheiroijam Jotin 11

Prashant Chopra c Jonathan R b Pheiroijam Jotin 8

Ankit Kalsi lbw b Kishan Singha 49

Prabhsimran Singh b Imliwati Lemtur 59

Ankit Kumar st Prafullomani Singh b Kishan Singha 70

Nishant Sindhuc Akash Choudhary b Imliwati Lemtur 3

Jayant Yadav not out 55

Extras: (b-2, lb-1, w-1) 6

Total: 259 for 6 declared in 55.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 18-1, 23-2, 106-3, 140-4, 146-5, 259-6

Bowling: Palzor Tamang 4-1-15-0, Pheiroijam Jotin 8-1-44-2, Dippu Sangma 3-0-27-0, Kishan Singha 14.1-4-46-2, Imliwati Lemtur 16-061-2, Jonathan R 7-0-37-0, L Keishangbam 3-0-26-0.

North East Zone 2nd Innings:

Kishan Lyngdoh c Prabhsimran b Harshit Rana 14

Joseph Lalthankhuma c Nishant Sindhu b Baltej Singh7

Langlonyamba Keishangbam run out 13

Palzor Tamang batting 13

Nilesh Lamichaney batting 5

Extras: (b-2, lb-4) 6

Total: 58/3 in 18 overs

Fall of wickets: 17-1, 23-2, 44-3

Bowling: Baltej Singh 4-1-11-1, Harshit Rana 5-1-19-1, Pulkit Narang 5-1-14-0, Jayant Yadav 4-1-18-0.

