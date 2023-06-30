Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone here on Thursday.
North Zone 1st innings: 540/8 declared
North East Zone 1st innings: (overnight 65/3)
Kishan Lyngdoh b S Kaul 5
Joseph Lalthankhuma c Prabhsimran b Baltej Singh 4
Nilesh Lamichaney b S Kaul 44
Jonathan R lbw b Harshit Rana 15
L Keishangbamrun out 2
Palzor Tamang lbw b Jayant Yadav 8
Prafullomani Singh c Dhruv Shorey b Pulkit Narang 19
Pheiroijam Jotin lbw b S Kaul 0
Imliwati Lemtur not out 11
Kishan Singha b Pulkit Narang 7
Dippu Sangma b Pulkit Narang 4
Extras: (lb-6, nb-9) 15
Total: 134 all out in 39.2 overs
Fall of wickets: 6-1, 10-2, 57-3, 69-4, 82-5, 89-6, 90-7, 111-8, 126-9
Bowling: Baltej Singh 8-1-32-1, S Kaul 8-3-16-3, Harshit Rana 6-1-22-1, Jayant Yadav 11-0-31-1, Pulkit Narang 6.2-0-27-3
North Zone 2nd Innings:
Dhruv Shorey b Pheiroijam Jotin 11
Prashant Chopra c Jonathan R b Pheiroijam Jotin 8
Ankit Kalsi lbw b Kishan Singha 49
Prabhsimran Singh b Imliwati Lemtur 59
Ankit Kumar st Prafullomani Singh b Kishan Singha 70
Nishant Sindhuc Akash Choudhary b Imliwati Lemtur 3
Jayant Yadav not out 55
Extras: (b-2, lb-1, w-1) 6
Total: 259 for 6 declared in 55.1 overs
Fall of wickets: 18-1, 23-2, 106-3, 140-4, 146-5, 259-6
Bowling: Palzor Tamang 4-1-15-0, Pheiroijam Jotin 8-1-44-2, Dippu Sangma 3-0-27-0, Kishan Singha 14.1-4-46-2, Imliwati Lemtur 16-061-2, Jonathan R 7-0-37-0, L Keishangbam 3-0-26-0.
North East Zone 2nd Innings:
Kishan Lyngdoh c Prabhsimran b Harshit Rana 14
Joseph Lalthankhuma c Nishant Sindhu b Baltej Singh7
Langlonyamba Keishangbam run out 13
Palzor Tamang batting 13
Nilesh Lamichaney batting 5
Extras: (b-2, lb-4) 6
Total: 58/3 in 18 overs
Fall of wickets: 17-1, 23-2, 44-3
Bowling: Baltej Singh 4-1-11-1, Harshit Rana 5-1-19-1, Pulkit Narang 5-1-14-0, Jayant Yadav 4-1-18-0.
