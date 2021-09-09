Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): Heading closer to the knock-out stages of the 130th Durand Cup it will be Jamshedpur FC who will be taking on the 2016 Durand Cup Champions Army Green in Group B to be played at the Mohun Bagan football ground on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC already has one win under their belt courtesy of a 34th-minute goal by Lalruatmawia against Sudeva Delhi FC in their first encounter of the tournament and sit second in Group B.

The ISL side will be looking to seal the deal with a win over Army Green who lost their first match against FC Goa by 2-0.

While Jamshedpur FC, who have fielded a relatively younger side will be going into the match with the confidence of a win behind them, it will be do-or-die for the Indian Army outfit and a loss in this match will mean that they will mostly be out of the tournament.

Speaking on the match and qualifications for the quarter-final stage, Jamshedpur FC coach Noel Wilson said, "Yes, that's the aim when we play any match. But more importantly, what matters is that the boys gain the experience of playing in a big tournament like the Durand Cup. And we want them to play as many matches as possible. The best way to do that right now is by winning the next game. As that will mean that the boys get to play more matches as they qualify for the knockouts."

He also praised the opponents and said, "They are an army side. They will have a great deal of discipline and will be very hard to break down. But we are looking forward to playing the match. It will be a great game of football for our young boys, I am sure."

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals scheduled to kick-off from September 23. (ANI)

