Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 3 (ANI): Defending champions NorthEast United FC eased past the Malaysian Armed Forces by a 3-1 scoreline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in their Durand Cup campaign on Saturday, according to the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Alaaeddine Ajaraie picked up right where he left off last season, striking twice in the first half and adding another after the break to complete his hat-trick.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal Posts Picture With Parupalli Kashyap Weeks After Announcing Separation, Says 'We Are Trying Again' (See Post).

The Highlanders dominated possession from the outset and created several goal-scoring chances in the opening phase. Juan Pedro Benali's men broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute courtesy of Ajaraie's opening strike.

The hosts doubled their lead within six minutes, and this time it was the Moroccan again. Jithin MS' brilliant pass found Ajaraie in a favourable position, and he made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Rohit Sharma's Advice to Him During Blistering Century, Explains How Virat Kohli, Others Have Improved His Game.

With this, NorthEast United FC went into halftime leading 2-0.

Benali made three substitutions early in the second half, bringing on Chema Nunez, Lallrinzuala, and Asheer Akhtar.

The Malaysian Armed Forces came close twice early in the second half, but they lacked precision in the final third. However, a stunning left-footed shot from Ajaraie helped the Highlanders take control of the match as he put his team 3-0 up.

Despite Mohammed Amir scoring a consolation goal for the Malaysian Armed Forces in the 88th minute, the match ended with a 3-1 scoreline.

The Highlanders will next face a stern test against the current leaders of Group E, Shillong Lajong FC, on August 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)