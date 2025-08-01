Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 1 (ANI): Diamond Harbour FC continued their winning run in the 134th Durand Cup with a commanding 8-1 victory over BSF Football Club in a Group B clash, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on Friday, according to a release from Durand Cup.

Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals (2', 35', 71', 90+3') while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen netted a brace (7', 39'). Paul (53') and Jobby Justin (67') added to the tally. BSF FC's lone goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

Also Read | Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch ARG-W vs URU-W Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

With this emphatic win, Diamond Harbour FC moved to the top of Group B with six points and a +7 goal difference from two matches, ahead of the crucial encounter against Mohun Bagan on August 9.

Diamond Harbour Football Club Head Coach Jose Antonio made four changes to his starting line-up, bringing in Spanish defender Mikel Kortazar Idiakez, Lalliansanga Renthelei, goalkeeper Susanta Malik and Slovenian Forward Luka Majcen in place of Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Mirshad Koottappunna, Naro Hari Shrestha and Lalliansanga Renthlei, while BSF FC Head Coach Gurjit Singh Atwal named an experienced starting eleven in a 4-4-2 formation with Kishori and Harmandeep Singh in the attacking line.

Also Read | 'You Can't Talk Like That' Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The I-League 2 champions needed just two minutes to make their intentions clear, as Clayton Silva opened the scoring with a composed right-footed finish off a Jobby Justin cross. Luka Majcen doubled the lead five minutes later, smashing in after a scramble by Clayton in the box.

Despite BSF's attempts to get into the game, they were largely outplayed in midfield and struggled to contain Diamond Harbour's attacking trio of Silva, Majcen, and Paul.

In the 35th minute, Silva struck again with a volley from Girik's cross, after Paul and Jobby combined to create the opportunity and just four minutes later, Majcen made it 4-0 after receiving a lofted pass from the Brazilian.

BSF's best first-half moment came in the 43rd minute when Kishori's shot was blocked by keeper Susnata Malik. But it was Diamond Harbour who went into the break with a dominant 4-0 lead.

Jose Antonio's men picked up where they left off in the second half. Paul added the fifth in the 53rd minute, beating the BSF defense with a low drive.

BSF's backline continued to struggle under pressure, and Jobby Justin scored the sixth with a powerful header from Samuel's corner in the 67th minute.

Silva completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, capitalising on a failed clearance from another corner. Though BSF pulled one back in the 90th minute through Kishori, after a neat assist by Harmandeep, it was a mere consolation.

The Brazilian capped off a stellar night with his fourth goal in injury time, powering in a shot from outside the box to make it 8-1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)