Detroit, Nov 6 (AP) Kevin Durant had a season-high 41 points, Eric Gordon scored 21 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 120-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Phoenix was without guards Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back). Grayson Allen had 14 points and Josh Okogie scored 10 points, taking advantage of more playing time and shots with the standout guards out with injuries.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, six assists and six turnovers for the Pistons, who have lost four in a row. Detroit coach Monty Williams faced his former team for the first time in the regular season after matching up in the preseason.

Pistons rookies Marcus Sasser scored a season-high 22 points and Ausar Thompson had 14 points while Killian Hayes added 13 points.

CAVALIERS 115, WARRIORS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Cleveland beat Golden State to end a 16-game losing streak against the Warriors.

Darius Garland added 24 points and seven assists, Evan Mobley had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Max Strus scored 15 points for Cleveland, which had lost its first three home games. The Cavaliers beat Golden State for the first time since Dec. 25, 2016, spanning 12 regular-season and four playoff losses.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points and made seven of 11 3-pointers, and Draymond Green had 18 points and eight assists for the Warriors.

RAPTORS 123, SPURS 116, OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and Toronto overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat San Antonio.

Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row, both at Phoenix. AP

