Zandvoort [Netherlands], August 14 (ANI): Dutch Grand Prix organisers on Friday confirmed that the F1 race will go ahead as planned at the remodelled Zandvoort track in September.

Slated for a return to the calendar in 2020, the first Dutch GP since 1985 had to be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then scheduled to run as the second race of a post-summer break triple header this September, between the Belgian and Italian GPs.

And on Friday, officials confirmed the race would go ahead as planned, with a two-thirds capacity crowd, after getting the go-ahead from the Dutch government to stage the event with a reduced number of fans, as per Formula1.com.

Former F1 driver and now Sporting Director of the event Jan Lammers said, as per Formula1.com: "For me, the glass is two thirds full. We're just going to do it. The three companies behind the Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, SportVibes and TIG Sports, have decided to invest in the future of F1 in the Netherlands."

"The belief in the ambition to organise the biggest Ultimate Race Festival in the world remains the primary goal for the coming years. This year, admittedly in a smaller form, the battle for the World Championship will be fought in a beautiful orange ambience in the stands."

With Dutch racer Verstappen currently trailing Lewis Hamilton by just eight points in the title race and very much a contender for this year's crown, the atmosphere is sure to be electric at the Zandvoort track when F1 rolls into town.

Organisers said current ticket holders will be informed by email by Wednesday, August 18 at the latest, whether they will be able to attend the race this year. For the fans who unfortunately cannot attend the race this time around, there is the possibility to use their ticket(s) at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2022 or to request a refund. (ANI)

