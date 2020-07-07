London, Jul 7 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the first phase of its action plan to broaden diversity in its working with a "greater" focus on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.

Increased diversity in leadership across the game, a game-wide anti-discrimination charter and a bursary scheme for young black coaches were among new initiatives announced by the ECB.

The governing body said it's is focusing on "leadership, education and opportunity" as it looks to open up cricket to more diverse communities.

"The ECB Board currently meets the Sport England Code targets for gender diversity across Board members, but will seek to advance further in other areas, particularly Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) representation," the ECB said in a statement.

"The Board will also work with First Class County and County Boards to support them reaching their own representation targets, notably, to have at least 30% women and a BAME target guided by the make-up of their local population – as quickly as possible."

A new coaching bursary will be introduced for future black coaches, cricket provision will be increased in primary schools, particularly those which are most ethnically diverse, the ECB said.

"...and a game-wide anti-discrimination charter and code will be launched to span players, coaches, fans, media and clubs across the professional and recreational game. The ECB will continue to work with the FCCs in recommending the adoption of the Rooney Rule for all coaching roles across the game."

To ensure ongoing collaboration and a dedicated approach to Black communities, ECB said it will also work directly with "black influencers" and stakeholders recruited from across cricket.

Sanjay Patel, MD of The Hundred, has been appointed the ECB's executive "Inclusion & Diversity" champion "to ensure insights and experiences are used to shape impactful programmes that reach and resonate with Black communities, as well as other diverse groups." PTI

