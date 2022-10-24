London [UK], October 24 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) organised a Diwali celebration at the Long Room of the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's on Monday with the aim of promoting cricket and making it the most inclusive sport of the UK.

The ECB posted a video on Twitter which showed the moments from the event organized at the historical ground of London, England.

Richard Thompson, the Chair of the ECB Board was present on the occasion and stated that this event has been organised with the aim to make cricket the most inclusive sport in cricket.

"I am determined to make cricket the UK's most inclusive sport and events like this demonstrate how we are going to do that. Seeing the colours and the ceremonies earlier, it's just been inspiring and that's the power of sport, that's the power of cricket. This is a very important event for cricket and a very important event for the Indian community," ECB Chair Richard Thompson.

India's High Commissioner for India in the UK Vikram Doraiswami was also present on the occasion and said that the event represents inclusivity. He also added that seeing Diwali being flashed on the LED scoreboard and attending the event was a pleasure.

"The Long Room represents everything that we have seen on TV in cricket. To see Diwali up on the big LED board over there and to have a Diwali celebration which is inclusive is a real pleasure and privilege," said Vikram Doraiswami, the High Commisioner for India in the UK.

Diwali is an auspicious festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Spectacular lights, firecrackers, irresistible traditional sweets and exchanging gifts mark the festival. While, the Hindus celebrate this festival to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 year-long years in exile and his victory over Ravana, for the people of Jain faith, this festival carries the essence of spiritual upliftment because it marks the achievement of Nirvana or Moksha by Mahavira, the last Tirthankara.

Diwali is popularly known as the "festival of lights" and is observed incessantly for five days that kicks off in late Ashwin and concludes in the early Kartika month according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Each day of the festival is associated with six different principal stories. In North India, worshipping of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is an important part of Diwali that signifies the welcoming of prosperity and wealth. (ANI)

