Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Kerala's international quarter-miler Noah Nirmal Tom anchored National Camp A team to victory in the men's 4x400m relay event at the inaugural edition of the National Open Relay Carnival here on Sunday.

National Camp A team consisting of Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Yahiya and Noah Nirmal Tom clocked 3:05.71 seconds to win gold.

Also Read | Ecuador vs Italy, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ECU vs ITA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Noah Nirmal Tom was also a member of the National Camp A Mixed 4x400m relay team that won gold with a time of 3:17.37 seconds.

Other members of the gold medal winning team were Poovamma MR, Muhammed Yahiya and R Vithya Ramraj.

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'India Cricket Got His Fine Gem Back', Says Navjot Singh Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's Return.

The women's 4x400m title went to National Camp A team of R Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Dandi Sri and Rupal Chaudhary. The female athletes gave a good account of themselves and clocked 3:28.64 seconds to win gold.

Apart from senior the relay competition was also conducted in U20 group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)