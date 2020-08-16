Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A day after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday night, Ram Babu, a "die-hard" MSD fan said that it was an "emotional" moment for him as he would miss the World Cup-winning captain a lot.

"It is shocking news that MS Dhoni has announced his retirement and it is an emotional moment for me. No one will be able to forget his achievements. I am Captain Cool's die-hard fan," Babu told ANI.

Dhoni announced his retirement via a video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The former Indian skipper had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. He played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Recalling the initial days of Dhoni's career when the player had long hair, Babu said, "When I first saw him on TV, I copied his hairstyle. When I used to go to the stadiums, people used to call me Dhoni-lookalike."

He further stated that he used to cheer for his icon diligently while attending all his matches.

"Dhoni sir announced retirement at a time when matches are not being played. There was no farewell match to honour him. I want to salute Dhoni sir. India won T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, and Champions trophy under his captaincy. I will miss him a lot," he added.

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. (ANI)

