IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates, August 16: The Indian Premier League 2020 is set to begin from September 19 onwards with full schedule to be released soon. While fans are waiting in anticipation for the IPL 2020 begin, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and vice-captain Suresh Raina announced retirements from international cricket. The Dhoni and Raina retirement was trending topic on August 15 and is going to stay that way for some coming days. MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket, Suresh Raina Follows His Footsteps.

The Indian cricket has been in suspension since March and will get started with the IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Franchises have started to gather players before flying to the UAE. All the teams are expected to be in Dubai by September first week.

Following the announcement of bilateral series between England and Australia, it is likely that the players from these two countries will join their respective squads late. Steve Smith and David Warner are in charge of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and if they join late then the teams will have to look out for new captains at least for first few matches.