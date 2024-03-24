London [UK], March 24 (ANI): A late tap-in goal from Brazil's teenage wonderkid Endrick helped the Selecao clinch a win 1-0 over England in a friendly encounter at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The lone goal of the match came in the 80th minute of the game from the 17-year-old, as Brazil sealed a victory over England.

The hosts controlled the first half and created plenty of chances, but failed to get the breakthrough in the game. Minutes after the start, the English and Manchester City youngster Phil Foden placed a stunner into the box and almost beat the Brazilian goalkeeper Bento but the ball went wide over the post.

In the ninth minute, Brazil's Rodrygo stepped away from Gallagher and set off for a short, but the 25-yard effort from the Real Madrid youngster was saved by Pickford. After that, England dominated the game with the help of Foden and Jude Belingham in the attack.

Even with the continued effort from England to get the back of the net, the Brazilian defence stood still and ended the first half at 0-0.

In the second half, Declan Rice helped England create the first goal scoring chance from a set piece. But Bento rescued Brazil from conceding.

Vinicius Jr placed the ball on the far post, which was picked up by Bruno Guimaraes, who looped a cross to Lucas Paqueta but his first-time shot went over the post. In the 73rd minute, Rapinha gave an inside pass to Endrick, who tried a left foot shot but English defender Lewis Dunk blocked the shot.

However, in the 80th minute, Vinicius used his skills to make a pass through John Stones and attempted a close ranger shot but Pickford made a save but could not grip the ball, Endrick, who was inside the box, did not lose the opportunity and tapped in inside the box. The Real Madrid-bound striker put Brazil 1-0 up in the game.

In the dying minutes of the game, Endrick came close to scoring his brace but Pickford denied him. After the final minutes, the Selecaos had the last laugh as they defeated the hosts by 1-0 in the friendly encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)