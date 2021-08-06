Nottingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): Having survived a tricky short session, England ended day three of the opening Test against India on 25/0 after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja hit the fifties to put India in the driver's seat on Friday.

Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley scored 11* and 9* runs respectively before persistent rain forced the play to be called off in Nottingham. England are still trailing by 70 runs in their second innings.

India were bowled out for 278 in the first innings after the last wicket added 33 runs. Ollie Robinson picked five, while James Anderson bagged four wickets respectively.

For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja hit the fifties and bowlers added some crucial runs as visitors took the lead of 95 runs in the first innings

Resuming the day, India suffered a jolt as the side lost Pant in the 50th over. Rahul and Jadeja then stitched an unbeaten 46-run stand before players went to the Lunch.

During the innings, Jadeja went past 2000 Test runs with a glorious boundary.

In the second session, Anderson removed Rahul to leapfrog Anil Kumble in the wicket-takers list in the longest format of the game.

Anderson also removed Shardul Thakur soon after Rahul's dismissal to put India on the back foot.

Meanwhile, Jadeja completed his half-century and before he could get into the groove, Stuart Broad dismissed the left-handed batsman.

The Indian all-rounder added some crucial runs before getting out as the visitors extended their lead over 50.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah did frustrate the English bowlers but Ollie Robinson castled the former in the first over with the new ball to reduce India to 245/9. In the end, the visitors were bowled out for 278.

Brief Scores: England 183 all out and 25/0 (Rory Burns 11*, Dominic Sibley 9* ) vs India 278/10 (ANI)

