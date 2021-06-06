London, June 6: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels the visitors are in a great position to go for a win in the first Test against England despite the third day getting washed out due to persistent rain at Lord's.

Rain played spoilsport on day three and not a single ball was bowled before play was abandoned due to rain. The start of play was first delayed and then the day was eventually washed out. ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2021, Day 4 Update: Rory Burns Scores his 3rd Test Century During Lord's Test.

However, on Saturday (day four) Southee picked five wickets to bundle England out for 275. The right-arm pacer said winning the ongoing Test match at Lord's would be "special" and New Zealand will come with a plan on Sunday in a quest for a win.

"Losing yesterday doesn't help, but there's 98 overs tomorrow and it's always great to turn up on the last day with all results possible. Who knows what may happen but it's great to be in a position where we can push on," ESPNcricinfo quoted Southee as saying.

"You play to win Test matches for your country and a Test win at Lord's would be pretty special, so I'd imagine we'll chat overnight, get together as a side and come up with a plan for day five," he added. Southee wreaked havoc and didn't allow England top and middle to order score any runs against New Zealand.

"Any time you contribute to the side and do your job it's very satisfying, and I guess it's that little bit sweeter when you do it at such a special ground like Lord's," said Southee.

At stumps on Day Four, New Zealand's second innings score read 62/2 and the visitors have extended their lead to 165 runs. For the Kiwis, Tom Latham (30*) and Neil Wagner (2*) are unbeaten at the crease.

After gaining a lead of 103 runs, New Zealand openers Latham and Devon Conway saw out the new ball. While the run-scoring was slow, both players kept the England bowlers at bay.

The openers put on 39 runs for the first wicket and England finally got the breakthrough in the 19th over of the second innings as Ollie Robinson clean bowled Conway (23). Skipper Kane Williamson (1) failed to leave the mark with the bat as he was adjudged leg-before wicket on a ball bowled by Robinson.

Nightwatchman Neil Wagner next came out to the middle and along with Latham, he ensured that New Zealand reach stumps with eight wickets in hand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)