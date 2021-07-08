Cardiff [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out from the tour of England due to a hamstring injury.

The MRI conducted here on Wednesday revealed a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

Haris, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

"I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side's success and also cement my position in the side," said Haris in a statement.

"In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season," he added.

A three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence later today, which will be followed by three T20Is on July 16, 18 and 20.

Pakistan squad will depart for the West Indies on July 21 were they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

Meanwhile, the ECB on Tuesday named an 18-strong group for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

The announcement came after the news that three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and consequently, the entire squad initially selected was required to isolate.

Ben Stokes will return to the squad to captain the side and Chris Silverwood, who had been due to take some time away during the white-ball series, is back as head coach. In total, there are nine uncapped players in the squad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)