Visakhapatnam, Feb 4 (PTI) Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

England lost opener Ben Duckett (28) with stumper KS Bharat taking the catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling.

Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) were at the crease with England still needing 332 runs to win the match.

Earlier, Shubman Gill returned to form, scoring a timely 104 off 147 deliveries, while all-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ashwin (29) chipped in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings. Gill and Axar stitched an 89-run partnership before Ashwin hit two fours and a six to help India swell their lead. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who lead the five match series 1-0.

India had scored 396 in their first innings, while England were dismissed for 253 with Jasprit Bumrah claiming six wickets.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4/77, Rehan Ahmed 3/88).

England 2nd innings: 67 for one in 14 overs (Zak Crawley 29 batting; R Ashwin 1/8).

