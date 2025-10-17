Christchurch [New Zealand], October 17 (ANI): The England Men's Cricket Team announced their playing XI for the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, which will take place at Hagley Oval on Friday.

Right-hand middle-order batter Harry Brook will be leading the side, and the former skipper Jos Buttler will be keeping the wickets in the match.

Also Read | EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 8 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

New Zealand and England are set to clash in a highly anticipated series, starting with three T20 matches. The first T20 will take place in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18, kicking off at 7:15 am UK and Ireland time. The second T20 is scheduled for Monday, October 20, also in Christchurch at the same time, while the third T20 will move to Auckland on Thursday, October 23, with a 7:15 am start.

Following the T20 leg, the two sides will contest three One Day Internationals (ODIs). The first ODI will be held in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, October 26, beginning at 1:00 am UK and Ireland time. The second ODI is set for Wednesday, October 29, in Hamilton at 1:00 am, and the third and final ODI will take place in Wellington on Saturday, November 1, also starting at 1:00 am. This series promises to offer fans a thrilling mix of formats as both teams look to assert dominance on New Zealand soil.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 18 and Who Will Win SL-W vs SA-W?.

England XI to face New Zealand: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

For New Zealand, the players who are missing in the T20Is are Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), who were all unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand T20I squad: Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)