Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): England bowlers wreaked havoc on Indian batters to bundle out hosts for 80 in 16.2 overs in the third T20I of three-match series here at iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Every England bowler took a wicket while Charlotte Dean and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each. In a pretty abysmal batting performance from India, Jemimah Rodrigues was the lone warrior, scoring a vigilant 30 runs against a blistering English assault.

Opted to bowl first, Charlotte Dean drew first blood in the game as she removed opener Shafali Verma for a two-ball duck. Smriti Mandhana tried to handle the charge and slammed the boundaries however her innings came to an end as she was removed by Dean.

In the 5th over, Harmanpreet Kaur slammed two back-to-back boundaries before she fell prey to Nat Sciver-Brunt after making 9 runs. Lauren Bell then cleaned up all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the 6th over. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Sophie Ecclestone then removed Richa Ghosh for 4.

It was assumed to be all over for India at the Wankhede after their team were reduced to 45/6 after 9.4 overs. India's nightmare continued in the game as well-set batter Jemimah Rodrigues departed after consecutive fours, leaving India tottering at 68-8 after 13 overs.

England's Ecclestone ended India's hopes of going past 100 runs as she removed Saika Ishaque for 8 to bundle out hosts for 80.

Brief score: India 80 (Jemimah Rodrigues 30, Smriti Mandhana 10; Sarah Glenn 2-13) vs England. (ANI)

