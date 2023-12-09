IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Rivals India and Pakistan are ready to set stage on fire at the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023. Both India and Pakistan come into the contest with a win in their last respective games. The IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 match takes place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 ACC Asia Cup 2023 match. On Which Channel ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Continental Cricket Tournament in India?

While India-U19 defeated Afghanistan-U19 in their opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan-U19 outplayed Nepal-U19. Meanwhile, in the IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from the India-U19 team and five from Pakistan-U19 to complete our IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Arshin Kulkarni's All-Round Display Helps India Bag Seven-Wicket Victory in Opening Clash of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Against Afghanistan.

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Aravelly Rao (IND U19) and Saad Baig (PAK U19).

Batsmen: Azam Awais (PAK U19) and Adarsh Singh (IND U19).

All-rounders: Musheer Khan (IND U19), Arshin Kulkarni (IND U19), Arafat Minhas (PAK U19) and Ali Asfand (PAK U19).

Bowlers: Naman Tiwari (IND U19), Raj Limbani (IND U19) and Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK U19).

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Arshin Kulkarni (c) and Mohammad Zeeshan (vc).

India U19 Likely XI: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Musheer Khan.

Pakistan U19 Likely XI: Saad Baig (c & wk), Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Riazullah, Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan.

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Aravelly Rao (IND U19), Saad Baig (PAK U19), Azam Awais (PAK U19), Adarsh Singh (IND U19), Musheer Khan (IND U19), Arshin Kulkarni (IND U19), Arafat Minhas (PAK U19), Ali Asfand (PAK U19), Naman Tiwari (IND U19), Raj Limbani (IND U19) and Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK U19).

