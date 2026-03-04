Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): England captain Harry Brook on Wednesday explained the strategic reasoning behind some key selections and positional changes in the team ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against India on Thursday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Brook emphasised planning, confidence-building, and giving players clear roles as central to the team's approach.

"Yeah, obviously when I took over, this was a year away and it felt like it probably needed a little bit of planning and that was slightly part of the planning really to try and get some game time in them guys and then slowly build some confidence up knowing that they were gonna be in the side most of the time and they've taken them roles on beautifully," Brook said.

Brook highlighted the impact of players who were either newly introduced or brought back into the side. Standout performers like Will Jacks and Tom Banton have justified the captain's faith in them, while Liam Dawson has made significant contributions in key matches.

"Jacks, for example, he's had four matches this World Cup, but he's been the standout player in the competition, arguably. Dawson's played a massive role in plenty of games as well. Banton has won us a few games off his own bat. And yeah, it's just having that confidence, knowing that you are going to be around for a little while, and thankfully it's got us this far in the competition," Brook added.

Brook also reflected on the personal satisfaction of making bold team selections and positional changes that have paid dividends as his side prepares for the semi-final against India.

The England skipper said that his close relationship with key players allowed him to make high-pressure decisions with confidence.

"Yeah, and I'm close to all three of them as well, so I knew when I'm stepping onto that field that they're gonna have my back, they're gonna agree or not agree but have my back with whatever decision I make when I'm on the pitch and then they'll fight my corner every given occasion," Brook said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)