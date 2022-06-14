Nottingham, Jun 14 (AP) England still looks to be chasing victory in the second test despite losing four early wickets in its quest for 299 to beat New Zealand and clinch the series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Reduced to 93-4, England could have gone into its shell and played for a draw to stay 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Instead, Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes have bravely retained the attacking mindset preferred by new coach Brendon McCullum and pushed the English to 139-4. They need 160 more runs to win, with a minimum of 38 overs left. It would be a record run chase at Trent Bridge.

Stokes, in particular, has been aggressive, hitting 25 off 33 that included a six down the ground off pacer Tim Southee after advancing down the pitch. He also did the same to Matt Henry, slogging him for a straight four, and reverse-swept spinner Michael Bracewell for two fours in the same over.

Bairstow was 43 off 48 balls and making the most of any loose deliveries.

Trent Boult, New Zealand's best bowler in this match, added the prized wicket of Joe Root -- who sent the ball back to Boult off a leading edge for 3 -- to add to that of Zak Crawley before lunch. Boult has 2-40 to add to his five wickets in the first innings.

Alex Lees (44) and Ollie Pope (18) were both caught behind off Southee and Henry, respectively.

Earlier, New Zealand was dismissed for 284 in its second innings about 45 minutes before lunch, after adding 60 valuable runs to its overnight score of 224-7.

Stuart Broad took the first two wickets of the session, getting top-edges off, first, Henry (18) and then Kyle Jamieson (1) with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes taking the catches.

Boult scored a potentially crucial 17 runs at No. 11 before hammering James Anderson to Stokes at mid-on. It left Daryl Mitchell stranded on 62 not out.

There have been only three successful run chases above 200 at Trent Bridge, the highest coming in 2004 when England's 284-6 defeated New Zealand.

Jamieson hasn't bowled for New Zealand because of a back injury.

The ground was sold out for day five after Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club gave away tickets for free. It was far from full in the morning session, but has stocked up as the afternoon has gone on.

England won the first test by five wickets at Lord's. AP

