Manchester, Jul 22 (PTI) India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday slammed the delaying tactic used by the England openers towards end of day three of the Lord's Test, saying coming 90 seconds late to the crease was not within the spirt of the game.

Speaking ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, Gill ended the customary pre-match media interaction on an explosive note when asked about the on-field tensions during the third game.

Also Read | Cricket At Olympics 2028: Eight Teams to Battle In Qualifiers For Final Spot in LA, Regional Competition to Decide West Indies’ Representative.

The question has been a constant from the English press to both the Indian and the home team players following the aggression shown by both parties at Lord's.

"Yes, a lot of people have been talking about it, so let me just clear the air, for once and for all, the English batsmen on that day, they had seven minutes of play left, they were 90 seconds late to come to the crease, not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late," said a combative Gill.

Also Read | Will Akash Deep Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here’s The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

"Yes, most of the teams they use this (delaying tactic), even if we were in a position, we would have also liked to play lesser overs, but there is a manner to do it, and we felt, yes if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on, and that is something that is fair.

"But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease, is not something that I would think, comes in the way of spirit of the game," he added.

Bumrah had bowled the last over on day three and sarcastically clapped at Crawley for delaying the game right before stumps. Words were also exchanged between Indian players and Duckett at the other end.

In his first series as Test captain, Gill too was fired up and asked Crawley to show some guts.

"Just leading up to that event, a lot of things that, we thought should not have happened, it had happened, and it's not, I wouldn't say it was something that I am very proud of, but there was a lead-up and build-up to that, it didn't just come out of nowhere, and we had no intention of doing that whatsoever," Gill went on.

"But it is just, you are playing a game, you are playing to win, and there are a lot of emotions involved, and when you see there are things happening, that should not happen, sometimes the emotions come out of nowhere," added Gill.

Minutes before Gill's pre-match press conference, England captain Ben Stokes had said that his team won't hold back if they get verbal volleys from the Indian team.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)