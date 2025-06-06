New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): England seamer Mark Wood could 'potentially' return in Test four or five against India as he continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered back in March, according to Sky Sports.

His injury occurred during England's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore after he "suffered increased stiffness and discomfort."

Luke Wright, England's national selector, said Mark Wood has started bowling lightly.

"I think Woody's now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He's just off a few paces, but that's been a great sign," Wright added.

"So, he's on the road to recovery. I think he's more long-term, if we can get him back, he might have an option for the fourth or fifth Test. But again, each day it's ticking off each box and making sure he's OK."

"But he's trucking on well and same with Stoney. So, we are starting to get boys back, but they're still further away than right now. But it would be nice having those options back as well," he added.

Jofra Archer also has been out with a thumb injury but is targeting a return for England's second Test against India, according to a report from Sky Sports.

He has been out with the injury that saw him miss England's ODI series against the West Indies between May 29 and June 3, which England won 3-0.

Luke Wright also believed Archer could return for England's second Test against India. " Joff's trucking on really well, actually. The plans for him are that he's playing a few second-team games," Luke Wright said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"He's getting a few loading up in the second team for Sussex, and then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham, I think on the 23rd, just during the first Test. So, he'll play for Sussex if all things go well, and then if things go well, fingers crossed, he should be available for the second Test," he added.

Wright said that if Archer gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second test against India, starting from July 2.

"It is like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking off every day and getting no setbacks. But if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test," he said.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester. (ANI)

