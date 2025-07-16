Southampton, Jul 16 (PTI) England posted 258 for six against India in the first women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Sophia Dunkley amassed 83 in 92 balls to emerge as the top-scorer for England, while Alice Davidson-Richards (53), skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (41) and Emma Lamb (39) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Kranti Goud (2/55) and Sneh Rana (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece, while Shree Charani (1/46) and Amanjot Kaur (1/58) took one each.

Brief Scores:

England Women: 258 for 6 in 50 overs (Sophia Dunkley 83; Kranti Goud 2/55, Sneh Rana 2/31).

