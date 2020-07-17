London, Jul 17 (AP) Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.

No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia ... in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots." AP

