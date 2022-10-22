Perth, Oct 22 (PTI) England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup opener here on Saturday.

England have left out David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Phil Salt.

Teams :

England: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi. PTI

