London [UK], April 2 (ANI): In a significant blow, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the T20 World Cup, citing that he doesn't want to be considered for selection for their title defence for the marquee event, which will take place in June in the West Indies and USA.

According to a statement by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the England Test captain's primary focus is to get fully fit to bowl not only for the summer of Test cricket, which includes two three-match Test series' against West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively but for all cricket in the future.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Arrive in Hyderabad Ahead of Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I'm working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an allrounder in all formats of cricket. Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the allrounder I want to be for the foreseeable future," Stokes said in a statement released by the ECB on Tuesday.

Stokes' major goal is to be fully healthy to bowl not only during the summer Test season, which includes two three-match Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but in all forms of cricket in the future.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of OFC vs PFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

"The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I'm looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos [Buttler], Motty [Matthew Mott] and all the team the best of luck in defending our title," he added.

England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup defence starts against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.

Stokes scored the winning run in the 2022 final, smashing his first T20I half-century as England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the MCG. However, he has only played two T20 matches since, both in last year's IPL, and has stated that missing the World Cup was "a sacrifice that allows me to be the allrounder I want to be for the foreseeable future."

The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and will be played across the USA and West Indies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)