Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): S8UL, a global name in esports and gaming content, has officially announced its participation in five titles at the highly anticipated Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 7 to August 24.

The first wave of titles includes Chess, EAFC 25, Tekken 8, Call of Duty (COD): Warzone, and Apex Legends, with more titles and the official rosters to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Featuring the largest prize pool in esports history and 24 of the world's biggest esports titles, the Esports World Cup will also crown a Club Champion, the top-performing esports organization across all games. With over 50,000 square meters of space dedicated to fan activations, global pop culture integrations, and entertainment, the event promises to be the largest gaming festival on the planet.

While all other titles were part of EWC's inaugural edition, the Esports World Cup Foundation, in collaboration with Chess.com, announced the debut of Chess in this year's edition, featuring a $1.5 million (approximately Rs 12.8 crores) prize pool. S8UL will be India's first ever team to represent the nation in Chess at the prestigious tournament.

"The announcement video was our way of involving the community right from the start -- showcasing that S8UL's strength lies not just in gameplay but in storytelling," said Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL as quoted from a press release.

"This is a defining moment for Indian esports. Our entry into titles like EAFC, Warzone, Apex, Tekken and Chess is not just participation -- it's a statement. S8UL is going global. We're stepping into arenas that many never imagined an Indian org could enter, and we're doing it with heart, skill and intent. We're not just here to play -- we're here to make a mark. And this is just the first stop in that journey," he added.

To kick off the campaign, S8UL launched a quirky and fast-paced announcement video featuring popular content creator BeYouNick and its star-studded roster of creators.

But S8UL's plans for EWC 2025 go far beyond team participation. The organization is gearing up for one of its biggest campaigns yet, with a pan-India journey across 20+ cities in the lead-up to the World Cup. Fans can expect never-before-seen content, IRL experiences, roster reveals, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and opportunities to travel and celebrate with the team. (ANI)

