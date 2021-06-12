Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the match

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 12 (ANI): Denmark star Christian Eriksen was on Saturday hospitalised after he suddenly collapsed just before half-time in a match against Finland.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen was suspended due to a medical emergency.

Following Eriksen's incident, the medical team was rushed onto the pitch to attend the player.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," UEFA tweeted.

Eriksen's teammates formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher but he is awake and has been subjected to further examinations.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet. The match is temporarily postponed. New message comes at 19.45," Danish Football Association tweeted. (ANI)

