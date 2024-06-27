Legendary Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo made an unfortunate record during his side's UEFA Euro match against Georgia, failing to score in the group stage of a major international competition for the first time ever in his career. In a shocker, Georgia defeated Portugal by 2-0 in their Euro 2024 game on Wednesday night, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze being the names on the score sheet for Georgia. During the game, Ronaldo was booked for dissent, as per Goal.com. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia Upsets Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2–0 To Reach the Last 16 at UEFA Euro 2024.

Despite the loss, Portugal is at the top of the Group F with two wins and a loss and is set to play Slovenia in the round of 16 on July 1. Ronaldo's only direct goal involvement in the group stage was an assist to Bruno Fernandes in a 3-0 win over Turkey in their second game. The ongoing tournament is the 10th major international competition for Ronaldo with Portugal and he had found the net at least once in every group stage until now.

The 39-year-old has not been able to score a non-penalty goal during his last 10 matches at major international competitions. Ronaldo is the top goal-scorer in the history of the Euro competition, scoring 14 goals so far, with two in 2004 edition, one in 2008, three in 2012, three in 2016 and five in 2020.

But Ronaldo added to his long-list of records during the game against Georgia, making his 50th appearance for Portugal at major international competitions, including 22 appearances at the FIFA World Cup and 28 in the European Championship. It was also his 210th appearance for Portugal, for who he is the all-time top goal-scorer with 130 goals. Fan Jumps, Almost Crashes Into Cristiano Ronaldo As CR7 Walks Back to Dressing Room During Georgia vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral.

Spain, Georgia, Denmark, Germany, Portugal, Slovenia, France, Belgium, Romania, Netherlands, Australia, Turkiye, England, Slovakia, Switzerland and Italy have made it to the round of 16, starting from June 29 onwards with a clash between Switzerland and Italy.

Euros are being held from June 14 to July 14 in Germany, where Italy is defending their title while Portugal is chasing its second title, winning their first in 2016.

