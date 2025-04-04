Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Researchers and experts attending the recently-held international conference on "Harmonizing Movement: Integrating Yoga with Sports Science for Peak Performance" in Chandigarh at the NSNIS, Patiala, highlighted why lack of sleep and careless consumption of herbal supplements could be injurious to the wellness of top athletes.

For the first time, the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics had doctors who were part of the medical team that managed sleep among athletes who participated in the Summer Olympics according to the Sports Authority of India.

Experts highlighted the role of yoga and meditation to keep elite players stress free and perform at peak levels. Satbir Singh Khalsa, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, said yoga helped optimize sleep that in turn control disorders like obesity, diabetes, stroke and hypertension.

"Sleep is very important for both physical and mental recovery and hence sleep awareness should be an integral part of sports education," said Singh, as quoted from SAI Release.

Former Indian women's team hockey captain Rani Rampal agreed with Singh.

Having faced several ups and down in her long career that spanned over 200 internationals, Rani said, "Yoga helps control your mind and in pressure situation it keeps you in control. In modern day sport, mind control is no less important than skills or physical competence."

The two-day seminar at NSNIS Patiala touched upon several subjects in sports science. Apart from sleep, experts also talked about the use of substance abuse, particularly, herbal supplements.

Wazir Singh Phogat, the High Performance Director (athletics) of Sports Authority of India emphasized how athletes often turn to herbal supplements to enhance strength, endurance, immunity, and recovery.

"These are generally perceived as natural and safer alternatives to conventional performance-enhancing drugs," said Phogat.

According to a report in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports website, 186 cases of doping violation were reported by National Anti-Doping Agency among Indian sportspersons during the period April 2023 and January 2024. Athletics, weightlifting and powerlifting together accounted for 103 cases. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), India continue to be one of the leading nations with dope offenders.

Shivakumar Harti (HOD, Swasthavritta, All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi) pointed out that herbal supplements possess specific medicinal properties and must be prescribed and monitored based on an athlete's individual goals, training intensity, and physiological profile.Reckless use of herbal supplements was dangerous, said Vani Bhushanam Golla (Scientific Officer, Nutrition, SAI).

"Many athletes consume herbal supplements without proper guidance, which can lead to toxicity or hormonal imbalances due to overconsumption. Conversely, inadequate intake may yield no benefits," she said, adding that herbal supplements should complement, not replace, a balanced diet and recovery regimen.

The proliferation of adulterated supplements was also a concern, said experts. Sarala (former Dean, Sports Sciences, NSNIS Patiala) underscored the importance of professional supervision in the use of herbal supplements and called for stringent regulatory frameworks to ensure product quality, safety, and standardization in the market.

All experts agreed on the need to educate athletes and coaches about the evidence-based use of herbal supplements. They highlighted the critical need for athlete-focused research to scientifically validate the efficacy and safety of these supplements in enhancing sports performance. (ANI)

